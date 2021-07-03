Jawwad Qamar



An abbreviated version of California Cup is being held this Independence Day weekend at Moorpark College to start field hockey season post pandemic. Usually held during the Memorial Day Weekend, Cal Cup, like other sporting events, did not take place last year or earlier this year due to the Covid pandemic.





39 teams in nine divisions consisting of Super Men (6 teams), Competitive Men (4 teams), U19 Men (4 teams), Mixed Social (6 teams), U19 Women (4 teams), U16 Girls (4 teams), U16 Boys (4 teams), U14 Mixed (3 teams), and 55+ years 6 vs 6 (4 teams). All matches will take place at Moorpark College.



The organizers hope to be back on schedule next year with a massive celebration for the 50th anniversary of Cal Cup with over a 200-team field.



For schedule, results and directions to the venue, please visit www.calcup.com



CalCup media release