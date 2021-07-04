Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Legendary Winger Samiullah`s Statue Installed in Bahawalpur

Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 10:00 | Hits: 2
View Comments

By Ijaz Chaudhry



Samiullah Khan, one of the greatest if not the greatest left winger in the history of hockey, was honoured at his native city of Bahawalpur. His statue was installed at a busy crossing in the cantonment.



Popularly known as Flying Horse for his electrifying runs down the left flank, Samiullah played for Pakistan from 1973-82.

At World Cups, he was a member of two winning teams, in 1978 & 1982. Also has a silver from the 1975 World Cup.

Appeared in just one Olympics in 1976 where Pakistan won bronze.

Pakistan along with a number of other countries had boycotted the 1980 Olympics.

Three Asian Games Golds: 1974, 1978 & 1982 (when he was the captain) One Asia Cup Gold: 1982 (captain).

Samiullah was also an exceptional scorer for a winger.

He scored 55 goals in international hockey including 12 in four World Cup appearances.

Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info

Fieldhockey.com

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.