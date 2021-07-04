By Ijaz Chaudhry







Samiullah Khan, one of the greatest if not the greatest left winger in the history of hockey, was honoured at his native city of Bahawalpur. His statue was installed at a busy crossing in the cantonment.





Popularly known as Flying Horse for his electrifying runs down the left flank, Samiullah played for Pakistan from 1973-82.



At World Cups, he was a member of two winning teams, in 1978 & 1982. Also has a silver from the 1975 World Cup.



Appeared in just one Olympics in 1976 where Pakistan won bronze.



Pakistan along with a number of other countries had boycotted the 1980 Olympics.



Three Asian Games Golds: 1974, 1978 & 1982 (when he was the captain) One Asia Cup Gold: 1982 (captain).



Samiullah was also an exceptional scorer for a winger.



He scored 55 goals in international hockey including 12 in four World Cup appearances.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



Fieldhockey.com