Each National Olympic Committee will be able to use those athletes originally picked as playing reserve in each match during Tokyo Games.



Alan Forsyth ready for action if called upon PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS



Olympic hockey teams in Tokyo will be able to call upon their two playing reserves after competition rules were relaxed across five sports just three weeks out from the start.





The Hockey Paper understands that the FIH sent a missive to squads on Friday and competing nations can now use the 17th and 18th squad members, who were previously only able to play if injuries occurred from the original 16-strong selections.



This means that in the case of Great Britain, Alan Forsyth and Harry Martin can play a major part for the men’s side at the Tokyo Games, while the same applies for Amy Costello and Sarah Evans in the women’s squad.



It effectively means that each nation can name a matchday 16 in a wider 18-strong squad, with one reserve. Teams also have the option to include a spare goalkeeper.





Reserves can play in Tokyo PIC: World Sport Pics



The International Olympic Committee said that the changes ensured “further flexibility for team selections in several sports.”



The IOC said in a statement: “Previously, “alternate” replacements were available in the sports of football, handball, hockey, rugby and water polo; however these were available only as permanent replacements for the Olympic squads. Now each National Olympic Committee (NOC) will be able to use these athletes in each match.



“This will not increase the number of athletes on site in Japan, but will give more flexibility to select within the wider squads, recognising the unique situation for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and giving NOCs maximum flexibility in choosing match squads.”



The Dutch Hockey Federation welcomed the U-turn.



Jeroen Bijl, Dutch hockey’s technical director, told hockey.nl: “This is a positive decision. It’s nice that the coaches have more room to switch.



“A year or two ago we argued for an expansion to 18 players. At the time, of course, not because of Covid, but because of the heat. That heat still exists, combined with the busy schedule – where our teams sometimes have to play two days in a row – it’s nice that the coaches have more choice and space.







“It is up to the coaches how they will fill that in.”



The Tokyo Olympic football squads originally featured 18 players plus four reserves, but the expansion will see these four back-ups as part of the full squads.



It is not yet known whether this ‘flexibility’ ruling is due to Covid or heat and humidity reasons.



The hockey competition gets under way at the Oi Stadium on July 24 when Japan men take on Australia.



