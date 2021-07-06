The 2020-21 edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League may have come to an end, but there is still time for you to cast your vote on some of the wonderful flashes of brilliance that graced the turf during this extended edition of the competition.





With a six-strong shortlist to choose from, the Polytan Most Magical Skill Award gives fans the opportunity to pick a moment that really captured the magic of our sport. The complete shortlist can be found below.



FIH HOCKEY PRO LEAGUE’S FASTEST GOAL | IND vs NED | Gurjant Singh

India make FIH Hockey Pro League debut with one of the fastest goals ever scored in the history of the sport against the Netherlands.



MARVELLOUS MERRY’S (NZL) FOUR GOALS v ARGENTINA

New Zealand super-striker Olivia Merry scores four goals in superb victory over Las Leonas.



SKILLFUL ARGENTINA DEFEAT NETHERLANDS |Delfina Merino

Delfina Merino seals Argentina triumph against the World, European and FIH Hockey Pro League champions the Netherlands.



3 GOALS IN 3 MINUTES! | Belgium vs Netherlands (M)

A magical three-minute spell in classic men’s Low Countries derby match encounter between Belgium and the Netherlands.



GRANATTO’S (ARG) SOLO GOAL v AUSTRALIA

Argentina’s Victoria Granatto twists, turns and fires home against Australia (7 March 2020).



CONSTANTIN STAIB’S (GER) SUPERB GOAL v ARGENTINA

Constantin Staib's outrageous goal for Germany against Argentina, where he fired between his own legs after a brilliant build-up.



To register your vote, simply click here. The voting will close on Monday 12th July 2021 at 23:00 (UTC), with the winner being announced in the following days. Thanks for voting!



