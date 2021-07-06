This will be the first time that India will have two flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of an Olympics. Bajrang Punia will carry the flag during the closing ceremony.



By Rahul Venkat





Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh to carry India’s flag at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony



London Olympics bronze medallist MC Mary Kom and men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh will be India’s flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23.





Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia, meanwhile, has been chosen as the flag-bearer for the closing ceremony on August 8, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Monday.



“I think it's a huge honour to be named the flag bearer for the opening ceremony alongside the incredible Mary Kom. I have always been inspired by her journey in boxing and personally, this is a big moment in my career, and it is also a huge moment for hockey,” said Manpreet Singh.



“I am looking forward to the responsibility at the opening ceremony in Tokyo.”



The flag-bearer at the Olympic Games is a symbolic leader, who is the first person to march a country’s delegation out during the grand opening ceremony parade. The person proudly displays the country’s flag during the parade.



The Indian contingent for Tokyo 2020 will feature around 120 athletes, who will be competing for 85 medal positions. The competitors will be accompanied by 75 officials to Japan.



Tokyo 2020 will be Indian boxing ace Mary Kom’s second Olympics, while it will be a third one for Manpreet Singh.



Mary Kom will now be the third woman - after Shiny Abraham-Wilson (Barcelona 1992) and Anju Bobby George (Athens 2004) - to carry the flag for India.



The legendary Dhyan Chand, Balbir Singh Sr, Abhinav Bindra, Sushil Kumar, Zafar Iqbal, Leander Paes and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore are the other Olympic medallists who have been India’s flag-bearers.



Former hockey captain Balbir Singh Sr is the only Indian athlete to carry the flag at two different Olympic Games - in 1952 and 1956.



Manpreet Singh will be the sixth hockey player to carry India’s flag at the opening ceremony of the Olympics.



Abhinav Bindra, gold-medallist from Beijing 2008, was the flag-bearer for India at the 2016 Rio Olympics opening. Olympic silver medallist shuttler PV Sindhu did the honours in the closing ceremony.



Olympic Channel