



Legendary Keshav Datt, lone surviving gold medallist from the historic 1948 Olympic team, is no more. He died today 00.30 hours at his Kolkata residence. He was born 29th Dec 1925 at Lahore, now in Pakistan.





He is survived by a son and daughter, Anjali. Both his wards are living abroad.



He migrated to Mumbai and then to Kolkata due to Partition.



Indisputably the best midfielder of his times, Datt represented India first in the East Africa tour before making his Olympic debut under Kishen Lal in London. He was one of the rare players in the team who had played all the matches at London. He was also natural choice for the 1952 Olympics.



The double Olympic gold medallist did a tea business after his playing days. He was equally good at badminton, went on to become Bengal State Champion.



The nation has lost one of his greatest son with the demise of Keshav Datt.



Stick2Hockey.com