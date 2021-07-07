



Kim Lammers has joined AH&BC Amsterdam to be their assistant coach for the upcoming season, working with Robert Tigges.





The Olympic gold medalist from 2012 is one of the legends of the game following an international career that brought her 200 caps before her retirement in 2014.



She scored twice on debut in 2002 and went on to be the Hoofdklasse top scorer in 2004, 2005 and 2006 with Laren and was the league’s all-time record scorer up until 2015 when Maatje Paumen overtook her.



Her final international matched, she netted the second goal in the Netherlands’ 2-0 World Cup final win over Australia.



On the coaching front, Lammers has already gained experience as an assistant at her old club Huizen and was promoted to the Hoofdklasse. She subsequently linked up with Laren last term.



“The role of assistant suits me well and I had a very nice conversation with Amsterdam. It made me very enthusiastic to work with such a talented group,” Lammers says of her new role.



Coach Tigges is also enthusiastic: “With the arrival of Kim, we are bringing in a lot of experience and a strong personality. The right mix to give this young team an extra boost.”



