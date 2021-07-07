Cambodian Hockey Federation (CHF) will send female hockey athlete team to attend the Asian Hockey Championship to be held in November in Thailand.





The update was shared on July 5 by its federation’s Secretary General Kaing Sothea, adding that the event will further improve technical quality of Cambodian athletes for the 2023 SEA Games hosted by Cambodia.



The Asian Hockey Championship is expected to attract participation of female hockey athletes from 30 member countries of Asian Hokey Federation, he added.



Cambodia will include hockey sport to the upcoming 32nd SEA Games, and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC), and Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC) are pushing it as a potential sport for the 32nd SEA Games hosted by Cambodia in 2023. Lim Nary



Khmer Times