



We are sad to announce the retirement of Colin Barthorpe from his integral role as Lead Appointer for National Programme Umpiring Association (NPUA) and England Hockey competitions which includes the England Hockey league and championships, plus, all England and Great Britain international hockey requirements.





Colin has been a true inspiration to hockey and Officiating.



Starting over 30 years ago as an umpire in the Midlands Colin found his natural calling. It was this journey that lead him to the “All England Umpiring Committee” back in the 1980’s and on to his many roles over the years which have included Birmingham Counties HUA, Midlands Regional HUA, Midlands HA and a central part of the servicing of the English Hockey Leagues.



Colin has represented England as a Technical Official at competitions around Europe and beyond, including a Technical Official appointment at the Sultan of Johor competition in Malaysia.



Colin has been a true stalwart of umpiring and technical officiating across the game for a number of years, having gone above and beyond in his voluntary roles for the benefit of the game. He leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered in the game for years to come and wish him well in finding things to do outside of hockey in his retirement.

David Elworthy - England Hockey



We would like to thank Colin for his time, patience and never say die attitude to ensure umpires were appointed, supported and playing a key role in ensuring effective communication to clubs concerning appointed umpires on a weekend. His tireless efforts in supporting the National Programme for both England and GB squads and dealing with last minute requests with grace and always being able to fulfil their requests.



We hope that Colin enjoys his retirement with his family in Shropshire, and especially getting his Friday night’s back as he won’t be dealing with late changes ahead of a weekends matches



England Hockey Board Media release