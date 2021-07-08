



CHARLOTTE, N.C. - USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce that Bessant Field in Charlotte, N.C. will be the new temporary training site for the U.S. Women’s National Team. Located on the campus of Queens University of Charlotte and part of the Queens Sports Complex, Bessant Field will serve as the centralized home to the USWNT.





Bessant Field is home to the Queens field hockey team and is Charlotte’s only water-based turf facility. Queens Sports Complex is one of the largest athletic venues in the region and has one of the world’s largest standing lion sculptures, Rex, on the premises. It offers a world class multi-sport champion field, cross country course, grass practice field, tennis center with six courts, water-based turf field and a 14,000 square foot conference center. Centrally located just south of Uptown Charlotte, Queens Sports Complex is less than 10 miles from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.



The USWNT will relocate and return to organized training at the beginning of August. They will dive into preparation for the 2022 Pan American Cup, an FIH Hockey World Cup qualifier, set for January 20 through 30 in Santiago, Chile. The USWNT will also be partaking in the third season of the FIH Hockey Pro League, which begins October 6, but USA will have their first contest on February 16, 2022.



In September, an event will take place to officially welcome the USWNT to Charlotte and Bessant Field. More information to follow.



For more updates about the U.S. Women’s National Team, visit usafieldhockey.com and follow @USAFieldHockey on social media.



ABOUT QUEENS ATHLETICS



A leading NCAA Division II program in the United States located just minutes from Uptown Charlotte, Queens has been competing in co-ed collegiate athletics for 30-plus years. Distinguished by its commitment to the nurturing of excellence through a purposeful process, the Queens Department of Athletics intentionally promotes an unmatched experience that leads to success in education and competition.



Housing 32 varsity level sports teams, the Royals hold 146 national championship trophies and compete across six different conferences.



ABOUT QUEENS UNIVERSITY OF CHARLOTTE



Queens University is a private, coeducational university located in Charlotte, N.C. The university serves more than 2,500 students with 43 major and 63 minor undergraduate degree options and 12 graduate degrees. Students represent 44 states and 49 foreign countries. As part of the university's vision to promote educational experiences that nurture intellectual curiosity and promote global understanding, nearly two-thirds of traditional undergraduates participate in study abroad experiences and 100 percent take part in internships. The U.S. News & World Report ranked Queens 13th among regional universities in the south in its 2021 edition of Best Colleges.







USFHA media release