By K. Rajan







THE Tun Razak Cup and Malaysia Junior Hockey League (MJHL) have been postponed to the end of the year.





Both competitions were initially scheduled for September, but the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions committee announced yesterday the Razak Cup will be held on Nov 10-20, and the MJHL will take place on Nov 26-Jan 2, 2022.



MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Dr Anil Jeet Singh said the two tournaments will be organised under the standard operating procedures set by the authorities.



"The organising of these two tournaments will continue. We have planned the schedules well in addition to taking into account enough time for each player to get vaccinated."



Anil added that the age limit for this year's MJHL has been raised from Under-19 to Under-21. The men's event will have two divisions while it is one division for women.



He said MHC had received 10 entries for division one and 14 for division two in the men's category. The women's event has attracted 14 teams.



Last year, the MJHL was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic while the Razak Cup was held under a bubble.



