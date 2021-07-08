Ellina Mhlanga



ZIMBABWE’S Under-21 women’s field hockey team has qualified for the 2021 Junior World Cup to be held in South Africa based on their previous performance at the Junior Africa Cup, where they finished runners up in 2016.





This follows the cancellation of the Junior Africa Cup that was scheduled for Windhoek, Namibia, from August 14 to 22 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The continental competition was serving as a qualifier to the Junior World Cup with two teams qualifying in each category – men and women.



Africa Hockey Federation (AfHF) used the previous results to determine teams that will advance to the global event. They announced the development on Tuesday.



“The AfHF has been forced to take this decision given the unfortunate news of the highly contagious Covid-19 variant (s) hitting Namibia and the surrounding countries and the impossibility of having another postponement based on valid reasons as discussed with the FIH,” read part of the statement by Africa Hockey Federation.



Zimbabwe join 2016 champions South Africa in the women’s section.



In the men’s competition, 2016 champions Egypt and South Africa, 2016 runner-up qualified.



South Africa will host the Junior World Cup Women from December 5 to 16 and the men’s event is due to take place from November 25 to December 5 in India.



The Herald