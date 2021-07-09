

Siabonga Martins in action for Windhoek Old Boys. File photo



SIYABONGA Martins was part of the golden generation of young black players who took the Namibian hockey scene by storm during the early 1990s and the 2000s.





“I can only thank my lucky stars for making my mark on the Namibian hockey map as a player of colour, starting with my days as a Unam hockey team player until the years that I played for the highly experienced Old Boys hockey team.



“I first started playing football for the Namibia Primary School at Katutura. I got injured during the Khomas regional trials, and with no assistance from my school, my father covered the medical bill and persuaded me to pick another sports code,” he says.



Martins is, however, quick to add that success did not come on a silver platter.



Erwin Handura, who was the development coach assigned to his primary school, 'discovered' the pacey midfielder-forward through the Standard Bank-sponsored Hockey Development Programme, which involved 10 schools at Katutura.



“It was not easy to break into the ranks on national level, because hockey was a predominantly white sport at the time and it was tough, but the players were just too willing to learn. The Unam team became a powerful team, and even dominated all the leagues at stake,” Handura says.



Martins won everything at stake with the Unam team, including 12 outdoor and 13 indoor titles, meaning the former junior star won 25 national titles altogether.



Aided by his football skills, he became a toast of Namibian hockey, together with the other young players like Rodney Martins, Heinrich Swartbooi, Steven Swartbooi and Bentley Tsuseb.



Martins' good form took him to the South African Varsity Cup with the Unam hockey team in 2003, because there was nothing more to play for in Namibia after dominating the local hockey league for so long.



“Handura was a player-coach with the Unam team, and he had a vision to help Unam hockey develop, so he recruited players from different schools at Katutura to give them extra training, and introduced them to the club scene. I started as a midfielder at the time.



“However, as the years progressed I converted to a forward. I got my break onto the first team after one of the senior players needed a break, and I grabbed the chance with both hands,” Martins says.



He made his international debut against Botswana scoring a goal during the 17-0 drubbing of our eastern neighbours during the under-21 test match played in Windhoek in the early 1990s.



Martins went on to represent Namibia at five All Africa Games, and considers the match against Egypt in 2005 as his best game for the country.



IN PURSUIT OF A COACHING BADGE



The exciting forward may have been lost to Namibian hockey, but he is still playing the game in the United Kingdom (UK) for Ashford Hockey Club in Middlesex, England.



Martins is on a semi-professional contract as the UK allows him to do his Euro coaching badge.



He is currently on holiday in Namibia, but is expected to return to England before the preseason starts on 18 August.



Martins is still contracted to the Old Boys and plays for them when back home in Windhoek.



He also coaches the Windhoek Gymnasium field hockey team and manages their astro turf.



“It is quite hectic at the moment, because I am playing and coaching at the same time, because I am also busy with my Euro coaching badge. Now that is really the passport to elevating my life.



“My wish is to still complete my coaching badge this year. I am also an international umpire and my dream is to officiate at top international matches.”



GIVING HIS CHILDREN THE BEST



“I never forget that I am a father and, although I am away from home a lot, technology has made it easier for me to be able to communicate and stay in touch with my little ones and family at large,” he says.



“I know it is not always good for the children, but I have to do what I do to give them a better life. I love all my children a lot,” he says.



Martins attributes his longevity in the game to hard work and determination.



He says he is lucky he is still playing, but his long-term goal is to do coaching and umpiring.



Martins says Joseph Kashamako had the biggest influence on his career.



Kashamako used to be his club and national team captain, while Buck Bartlett, who is now his best friend and teammate at Old Boys, was his toughest opponent on the pitch.



