



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce that Pat Harris has been named the U.S. Men’s National Team Assistant Coach and U-21 USMNT Head Coach. A current athlete on the squad, he will serve in a dual role on the senior team while playing and coaching.





"I believe the appointment of Pat Harris as an assistant coach of USMNT and head coach of U-21/22 is a great move,” said Harry Singh, USMNT Head Coach. “I know it will be a joy to work with Pat because of his positive attitude and ability to never give up as an athlete. His commitment and empathy are a value not just for me, but also for other staff and players. Pat is an excellent ambassador of [field] hockey not only in the United States but also across globe. His immense experience playing and coaching in Europe, one of the top hockey playing countries, will be great assets for team learning. I am absolutely confident that Pat will bring a rich experience, not only will he bring the kind of skills and experiences we're looking for, but he will also add an extraordinary tool for our team."







Harris will be responsible for supporting the USMNT in all aspects of the high-performance environment around the team including psychological, tactical and technical development. He will evaluate athletes and provide performance analysis during events. As the U-21 USMNT Head Coach he will introduce and develop high-level techniques and training principles that align with “The USA Way”. He will assist with the evaluation of athletes and work with the Junior High Performance team to ensure effective integration of coaching and support for all athletes.



Harris has an extensive coaching resume on top of his lengthy one as an athlete. He got his start training and mentoring athletes from Louisville High School in California in 2006. He thrived in consulting individuals in player development, and this evolved his collaboration and future into coaching. In 2009, he became a field hockey coach for Laren Mixed Hockey Club in The Netherlands where he worked with multiple teams, but most notably led the U-16 boys to one of their most successful seasons and a district championship.



In 2012, Harris became part of the Mannheimer Hockey Club in Germany has both a coach and player. Assisting as a coach/mentor during his time there, he used his experience to contribute to developing male youth ranging in age from 12 to 18.



Harris shifted clubs in 2020 to Koninklikke Hockey Club Leuven in Belgium. He currently works with the U-11 Boys I, U-15 Girls I and U-16 Boys I teams.



Harris is the most capped men’s athlete for both the indoor and outdoor programs. A member of the outdoor squad since 2000, he has accumulated 150 international matches for the red, white and blue and has been a prominent name on the senior squad. On top of countless series and tours, he played in two Pan American Cups, two Pan American Games and the FIH Hockey World League/Hockey Series, while earning a few personal accolades along the way.



On the indoor side, Harris has been a member of the team since 2002, and he just recently played in his 50th international match, making him the highest capped men’s indoor athlete. He has competed in five Indoor Pan American Cups for USA and was on the squad that won the event in 2008 that qualified them for the FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup.



Harris received his bachelor’s degree in Sport Science and Wellness in 2016 and master’s degree in Sport Management in 2018, both from California University of Pennsylvania.



“I’m very grateful for this opportunity,” commented Harris. “Being involved with USA Field Hockey as a coach has always been something in the back of mind, something I wanted to pursue. I’m excited to have the chance work with such an experienced professional as Harry and hopefully will be able give back to the sport that has given me so much!”



Harris will lead the U-21/22 USMNT at the men’s Junior Pan American Championship taking place August 21 to 28 in Santiago, Chile, with the assistance of USMNT Head Coach Harry Singh.



Join USA Field Hockey in welcoming Harris to the coaching staff of the USMNT.



