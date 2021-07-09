By Jugjet Singh





While requesting for a small change, Tenaga Nasional are all for the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) to use this year's Junior Hockey League (JHL) as a selection base for the 2023 men's Junior World Cup (JWC) that the country will be hosting.





TNB development coach Nor Saiful Zaini said he would like to request for a modification to the age-limit rule.



Earlier this week, MHC had announced they will organise the JHL (for boys and girls) on Nov 26 to Jan 2, and the Razak Cup on Nov 10-20. But instead of the usual Under-19 age limit, it will be Under-21 this time.



TNB have five JHL teams under their wings: defending double champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School, Bukit Jalil Sports School, Anderson School, Temerloh Sports School and SM Kuala Selangor, who have an artificial pitch.



"The 2023 Junior World Cup is an under-21 tournament. So, we need to start developing Under-19 players who will be eligible to play in the tournament.



"It was announced on Wednesday that MHC will turn the JHL into an Under-21 event instead of Under-19.



"In my opinion, this will start a mad scramble among some teams to recruit as many Under-21 players as possible to lay their hands on titles while those in the 19 and below bracket will be overlooked.



"So, my humble request is that MHC include a quota system where each team are only allowed to recruit a certain number of Under-21 players while the rest must be Under-19 so that more talent for the JWC can be scouted and recruited.



"By 2023, only the present Under-19 players will turn 21 and eligible to play in the JWC," said Nor Saiful.



Schools also might find it difficult to register Under-21 players who have left the system and are in universities.



"If clubs like Terengganu HT, UniKL and Petaling Jaya City Council register for this season's JHL, I believe they will recruit many Under-21 players and this will defeat the purpose of development for 2023.



"For school teams, which are normally the majority in JHL, they will not be able to challenge for titles if this happens.



"So, I believe a quota system, like four Under-21 players in each team, will benefit the tournament as well as the nation," said Nor Saiful.



