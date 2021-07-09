Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Helen Richardson-Walsh: ‘Dutch Ladies are ruthless’

Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 10:00 | Hits: 23
In just over two weeks, on July 24, the hockey tournament at the Olympic Games in Tokyo will start. With prominent figures from the hockey world, we have been looking forward for weeks to the battle for the highest hockey gold. Today we speak to the former English hockey player Helen Richardson-Walsh (39), who won gold with Great Britain in Rio in 2016 at the expense of the Orange Women. Today, the 293-time international works as a hockey commentator.

