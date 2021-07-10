LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation-planned four-team series will be played at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, from Saturday (today).





The series has been planned to help the national junior team prepare for the Junior World Cup and Junior Asia Cup.



The four-team series will be played on a double league basis. The first match will be played between Pakistan Juniors and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) at 5:30pm. The other two teams are WAPDA and Navy.



An official of the PHF said that top departmental players would participate in the event. Two matches will be played daily in the series. The first match will be played in daylight and the second under floodlights.



A total of 12 matches will be played in the event. Tournament Director Lt Col Asif Naz Khokhar along with Umpires Manager Rashid Mahmood Butt finalised the event in a meeting of technical officials, umpires and managers and coaches.



The News International