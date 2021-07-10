“This is a great group of young athletes itching for some international competition”





Featured Image/Blair Shier



Field Hockey Canada is excited to announce the Junior Women’s National Team that will represent Canada at the 2021 Junior Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile in August. Following a week-long selection camp, the coaching staff have selected 16 rostered athletes, three goalies and 11 reserves.





The original U21 Pan Am Cup was scheduled for 2020 but will now take place in August 2021. The age restrictions shifted to recognize the postponement of the tournament. Anyone born in 1999 or later will be eligible to compete in the Junior Pan American Cup but only those born in 2000 or later are eligible to compete in the Junior World Cup.



The team will be led by Head Coach and NextGen Director, Patrick Tshutshani. For him, last month’s camp was a chance to get everyone ‘under the same roof’ and work to build out the program prior to selection.



“The camp presented the opportunity to reconnect, and the athletes thrived on being able to compete amongst their peers,” Tshutshani said. “For the staff group, opportunities like these are priceless as we get to see each individual showcasing their ability and performing within a team environment in a live setting.”















Forty athletes fighting for 18 spots at last month’s official selection camp. Photos/Blair Shier.

The Junior Pan American Cup will take place from August 21-29, 2021 with the top three teams qualifying for the Junior World Cup, set for December in South Africa. Team Canada hasn’t qualified for the Junior World Cup since 2013, when they placed fourteenth. Notably, Canada will come up against reigning junior world champion, Argentina; North American rivals, USA; and Chile, the host of the upcoming 2023 Junior World Cup. For Tshutshani, the outcome goals are clear, but from this point on, it’s about building the team that can compete for a medal and a berth to the World Cup.



“There is no greater feeling than playing for your country and giving it your all,” Tshutshani said. “The next step for us as a group is to continue training as group and develop the on-field and off-field connections.”



Team Canada will be centralized training in Vancouver, leading up to the Junior Pan Ams. They kick start their JPAC campaign against reigning champs, Argentina on August 22. Click HERE for schedule and more information.



ADOPT AN ATHLETE – Click to support the team en route to the JPAC tournament! The team and organization appreciate and thank everyone who supports the junior national team programs!



ROSTER

NAME POSITION HOMETOWN PROVINCE CLUB/COLLEGE Jenna Berger MIDFIELDER Waterloo ONT University of Massachusetts Lowell Bronwyn Bird MIDFIELDER West Vancouver BC Dartmouth College Rebecca Carvalho DEFENDER Caledon ONT University of Toronto Jordyn Faiczak MIDFIELDER Waterloo ONT University of British Columbia Nora Goddard-Despot MIDFIELDER North Vancouver BC West Vancouver Field Hockey Club Sara Goodman DEFENDER Vancouver BC University of British Columbia Danielle Husar STRIKER Mississauga ON University of Virginia Katie Lynes DEFENDER Oakville ONT University of Toronto Samantha McCrory STRIKER Kitchener ON University of Toronto Anna Mollenhauer MIDFIELDER Victoria BC University of Victoria Thora Rae STRIKER Vancouver BC University of British Columbia Julia Ross STRIKER Vancouver BC University of Maine Stefanie Sajko DEFENDER Victoria BC University of Victoria Melanie Scholz DEFENDER Calgary AB University of Calgary Nora Struchtrup STRIKER Victoria BC University of Victoria Madison Workman DEFENDER Milton ONT Miami University Goalies TBD Nicola leech GOAL KEEPER Victoria BC University of Guelph Ishaval Sekhon GOAL KEEPER Surrey BC University of British Columbia Lucy Wheeler GOAL KEEPER North Vancouver BC West Vancouver Field Hockey Club

Non-Traveling Reserves

Birkley Anderson DEFENDER Duncan BC University of British Columbia Anna Costanzo STRIKER Burlington ONT University of Toronto Laine Delmotte MIDFIELDER North Vancouver BC West Vancouver Field Hockey Club Izzy Fraser MIDFIELDER Vancouver BC University of British Columbia Arden Goddard-Despot DEFENDER North Vancouver BC West Vancouver field hockey club Libby Hogg DEFENDER Victoria BC University of Victoria Lonica McKinney STRIKER Kelowna BC Virginia Commonwealth University Grace Leahy STRIKER Waterloo ONT A&C Maddie Mittelsteadt STRIKER Victoria BC University of Victoria Mikayla Stelling MIDFIELDER Vancouver BC Hawks Mackenzie Williams MIDFIELDER Burlington ONT Virginia Commonwealth University

Field Hockey Canada media release