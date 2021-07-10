At 29, Sushila Chanu, who had led the team as the skipper in Rio Games, believes that the Indian Eves are much better positioned going into her second Olympics in Tokyo. The ticket checker who led Indian hockey team to Olympics, Sushila Chanu eyes a top-four spot in Tokyo



By Md Imtiaz







Ask any senior player from the Indian women's hockey team today, and they probably would have moved on from their forgettable outing at the Rio 2016 Olympics. At 29, Sushila Chanu, who had led the team as the skipper in Rio Games, believes that the Indian Eves are much better positioned going into her second Olympics in Tokyo.



