India men's hockey team have named 10 Olympic debutants in their 16-man squad for Tokyo 2020.



In a bid to break their 41-year medal drought at the Olympics, India men's hockey team have named 10 Olympic debutants in their 16-man squad for Tokyo 2020, slated to get underway from July 23. India's last medal at the Olympics was a gold at the Moscow Games back in 1980.





India will begin their campaign at Tokyo 2020 against New Zealand on July 25 at the Oi Hockey Stadium. The World No.4 side, drawn into Group A, will then take on Australia (July 26), Spain (July 28), reigning Olympic champions Argentina (July 30) and hosts Japan (July 31).



But before the Manpreet Singh-led side begins their campaign, let us have a look at some of the debutants who can create an impact on their maiden Olympic appearance:





Lalit Kumar Upadhyay



Lalit Kumar Upadhyay has emerged as one the premier forwards in the India men's hockey team since making his debut for his national side in 2014. He has been a major contributor in the team's performance by scoring 22 goals in his 93 appearances.



Upadhyay was clinical with his performance in India's FIH Pro League debut against Netherlands as he netted twice in their dominating 5-2 victory at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. He was also adjudged the player of the match for his performance.



The Varanasi-player took to hockey at the age of 11 and quickly rose through the ranks as he trained with the U-21 team just after four years. He had also impressed India hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay, who offered him to play for Air India, where he would be eventually voted as the ‘Rookie of the Year’ at the World Series Hockey tournament in 2012.



Moreover, he has also helped India to clinch gold medals at the 2016 and 2018 Champions Trophy. He was also a crucial part of the Indian team which bagged the gold medal at 2017 Asian Games. It will be upon him now to put his best foot forward and help India seal a podium spot at Tokyo 2020.



Gurjant Singh



India men's hockey team striker Gurjant Singh has always been keen on making his opportunities count. He has the knack and ability to score crucial goals from which his team can benefit from.



Gurjant had first hogged the limelight for his brilliance in the final of the 2016 FIH Junior World Cup. He had also scored a quick goal within 13 seconds during India's FIH Pro League debut against Netherlands.



It is his ability to convert one-touch shots into goals which makes him a key player in the frontline for India. He was a part of India's gold medal winning runs at 2017 Asia Cup and 2018 Asian Champions Trophy.



Mandeep Singh



India men's hockey team forward Mandeep Singh will be one of the most experienced names to make his Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020. He has earned over 150 caps for the national team since making his debut in 2013.



The 26-year-old first came to light after his brilliant run for Ranchi Rhinos at the 2013 Hockey India League season, where he scored a goal, to help his side clinch 2-1 win over Punjab Warriors at the Surjit Hockey Stadium. In fact, he was instrumental in leading the Ranchi franchise to the title, in the inaugural season of Hockey India League. He was the second highest scorer in the league, with ten goals in thirteen matches and was awarded the Ponty Chadha Trophy for the Upcoming Player of the Tournament award.



He has since then been a part of the India men's hockey team's gold medal-winning run at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy, silver medals at the 2016 and 2018 Champions Trophy and bronze medal at the Asian Games.



