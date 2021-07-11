



Coinciding with NAIDOC Week, Hockey Australia (HA) is proud to announce the formation of a Reference Group to develop its Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP).





The Reference Group will also provide input into the various programs Hockey Australia is undertaking to support Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander people.



Among the unique blend of people in the RAP Reference Group are importantly several proud Indigenous former and current hockey players.



They include former Hockeyroo and Australia’s first Indigenous Olympic gold medallist Nova Peris and her daughter Destiny. Nova helped to establish the Australian Olympic Committee’s RAP, while Destiny has recently developed a RAP for the university she is studying at in New South Wales.



Former Kookaburra Des Abbott plus current Indigenous Hockeyroos duo Mariah Williams and Brooke Peris are also in the Reference Group.



The other members are Suzanne Henderson (Hockey Victoria GM - Game Development), Tyler Lovell (Kookaburras goalkeeper and HA Commercial Partnerships Manager), Michael Johnston (HA GM - Strategy & Game Development), Kate Jenner (current Hockeyroo), Julie McNeil & Jess Fatowna (Cairns Hockey Aspire to be Deadly), Emilie Hall (Hockey ACT Participation & Inclusion Coordinator) and Gina Archer.



“Excitingly, in a week where we celebrate Australia’s first peoples, their achievements and contribution to our history, society and identity as a country, Hockey Australia is in a position to reconvene its RAP and bring together this Reference Group,” said Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier, who will also be part of the Reference Group until he finishes on 8 August.



“Our Pilbara Community Hockey Program continues to deliver amazing results, we have recently announced a new social inclusion program in the Western Australian Goldfields region, and our partnership with the Aspire to be Deadly Program in Cairns continues to grow.”



“Some small but symbolic changes are also happening, including an Acknowledgment of Country at the beginning of all Hockey Australia meetings and all of our National Championships acknowledging traditional owners in the event title.”



The Aspire to be Deadly Program has been running since 2015 with the aim of empowering Indigenous young women and girls, family, friends and community to live well, learn well and lead well.



The program is seen as a benchmark in what can be done in regards to action and support of Indigenous people.



It is something Aspire to be Deadly General Manager Julie McNeil is proud of and she looks forward to bringing this knowledge and experience to the RAP Reference Group.



“The Aspire to be Deadly team believes the acknowledgement and celebration of First Nations culture is of paramount importance as we work towards reconciliation and understanding, and we are excited to introduce Jess Fatnowna to this group who will bring a youthful perspective to the conversations,” said McNeil.



The Hockey Australia RAP Reference Group will meet regularly to progress the RAP and discuss other future initiatives.



Hockey Australia is proud to acknowledge and promote NAIDOC Week, which celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.



The NAIDOC 2021 theme is Heal Country. More information on NAIDOC Week.



Hockey Australia media release