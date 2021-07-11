By Jugjet Singh





The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions committee will hold an online meeting on July 25, and it looks like Nor Saiful Zaini's request might just see the light of day. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions committee will hold an online meeting on July 25, and it looks like Nor Saiful Zaini's request might just see the light of day.





The MHC had proposed an Under-21 Junior Hockey League (JHL) this season instead of an Under-19 event as many 'overage' players missed out on the Covid-19 postponed Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) and the Malaysia Games.



But Tenaga Nasional development coach Nor Saiful Zaini made a request on Thursday to include a quota system whereby only a certain number of Under-21 players should be allowed per team.



This is to develop junior players as Malaysia will be hosting the 2023 Junior World Cup (JWC).



Only the current under-19 players will be eligible for the 2023 edition of the JWC.



"When we came out with the Under-21 idea, it was because many players in that age-group had missed out on playing in the MHL and the Malaysia Games.



"But we know that we should start developing under-19 players for the JWC. Our initial proposal will be fine-tuned when the competitions committee meet on July 25.



"We might cap it to four, five or six Under-21 players per team," said MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh.



The MHC hope to organise the Razak Cup on Nov 10-20 and the JHL (for boys and girls) on Nov 26-Jan 2.



Former national skipper Nor Saiful Zaini is the main man in Tenaga Nasional who coordinates five JHL teams.



The five are defending double champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School, Bukit Jalil Sports School, Anderson School, Temerloh Sports School and SM Kuala Selangor.



The MHC will also discuss on July 25 how best to hold the JHL as it involves schoolchildren.



"We will also discuss the venues for the JHL and the Razak Cup and how best to organise both tournaments. Whether both tournaments will be closed door or open events to spectators will depend on the Covid-19 situation in the country by the end of the year," he added.



New Straits Times