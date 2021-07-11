

EH Championship Finals action took place at Nottingham Hockey Centre PIC: Will Palmer / England Hockey



Four goals from Sophie Bray led East Grinstead to a 5-3 win over Clifton Robinsons in the Women’s Championship final on Saturday.





East Grinstead’s win was the standout performance in the EH Championship Finals action at Nottingham Hockey Centre.



Bray completed a hat-trick in the first half while Autumn Bowdon gave EG an authoritative 4-1 lead at the break.



An Abi Porter double briefly kept Clifton in the game but when Bray notched her fourth, the trophy was heading to Sussex.



In the men’s Championship final, Oxted overcame Bowdon to take the trophy with a 3-2 victory.



Oscar Loft, Chris Porter and Ryan Kavanagh proved enough although a double from Simon Egerton for Bowdon kept the game tight.



There was joy for Bowdon in the women’s over-45s when Bowdon beat St Albans 3-0 in a shoot-out.



The men’s over-40 Championships saw Khalsa Leamington beat Hampstead & Westminster 3-2, while in the men’s over-50, Reading beat City of York 5-0.



Norwich City came out victors in the Mixed Champ final with a 3-1 triumph over Olton & West Warwickshire.



In the women’s over 35, Bedford side triumphed over Taunton Vale 2-1.



SIGN UP for The Hockey Paper’s returning newsletter: Promotions, exclusives and our best coverage



The Hockey Paper