Martha Brennan





Ayeisha McFerran is an ambassador for Red Bull, sponsors of the Irish Women's hockey team. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy



As hockey star Ayeisha McFerran gears up to head to Tokyo with the Irish women’s field hockey team this month, she’s found herself without a prized possession.





"My apartment got burgled recently so I've been dealing with that. They stole all of my electronics and my mum's jewellery that I had and my own jewellery is gone as well,” the Co Antrim native says.



“But the big thing was my World Cup medal... A few tears were shed that week."



Ayeisha’s apartment is in Holland, and she is waiting for Dutch police for more information on what happened. The 25-year-old moved to Utrecht after graduating from the University of Louisville in the US and is currently home to train for the Olympics.



"I'm not much of a home bird. I finished up in America and the league in Holland is really good so I said 'why not' and have been there for over two years now. It's similar to Ireland but different. The Dutch have their own way of doing things and are more direct. I really like it over there,” she says.



Leading up to Tokyo, her schedule at the moment is intense. "I'm up and down to Dublin like a yoyo. It's mad. But once we get on the plane and get away then we'll have a bit more structure and control because there won't be any outside factors. There's just a lot going on at the minute, so it's trying to manage everything and stay in one piece,” the goalkeeper says.



"We got our gear recently which is very exciting. It gives people something to watch and get excited about as well. That's what I'm most looking forward to. Everyone has just been trying to survive and get through the last year so it'll be nice to have something to look forward to for people and a bit of a buzz again."



What shape are you in?



I would say I'm quite fit at the minute and in one piece, so I'm ready to go to the Olympics.



What are your healthiest eating habits?



The structure I have around my eating. I tend to do well whenever I have my food structured around my training and know when I'm going to eat. I think that really serves me instead of winging it throughout the day.



What are your guiltiest pleasures?



Anything with chocolate. I absolutely love chocolate and I tell everyone that I eat my little bit for my soul. My favourite at the minute is mint Aero but you can't beat Dairy Milk.



What would keep you awake at night?



Trying to make sure I'm organised for the next day. I normally overthink little things when I'm lying in bed, like what time I have to be up or whether I have to get to Dublin and have everything packed.



How do you relax?



I love just lounging and watching television or being in the kitchen cooking or baking. Just doing things where I don't have to think too much.



Who are your sporting heroes?



Jessica Ennis. I grew up always wanting to be her and admiring how she handles herself. What she did in athletics and coming back after having a child and being at the top of her game was amazing.



What's your favourite smell?



The apple-cinnamon candles that come out at Christmas.



When was the last time you cried?



When my apartment got burgled.



What traits do you least like in others?



People who are always late stress me out. I also really don't like people who are not loyal or honest. That's a big thing for me.



What traits do you least like about yourself?



I can be quite nitpicky. I like things my way.



Do you pray?



No, I don't.



What would cheer up your day?



Being with someone who can make me laugh. I have quite a silly, dry, sense of humour. If I'm having a bad day and someone can make me laugh it'll change my mood.



Where is your favourite place in the world?



I've been to some nice places and have been lucky in that hockey has taken me all over but Hawke's Bay New Zealand is my favourite. We were there for a tournament. It's like Ireland on steroids, it's just so pretty and so relaxed.



