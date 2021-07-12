



Defeated hockey semi-finalists at the Tokyo Olympics will play for gold if a team playing in the final is impacted by Covid, while the bronze medal match would not take place.





This was the upshot after Sport-Specific Regulations (SSR) were jointly released by the International Olympic Committee and sport federations to determine the impact of a confirmed positive Covid case and its management during competition in Tokyo.



“In Hockey, teams unable to compete due to COVID-19 will not be disqualified and will be marked as DNS (Did Not Start),” the ruling states.



“In case a team in the knockout stages is no longer able to compete due to COVID-19 their minimum ranking achieved will be protected and, if time allows, their opponent will advance to the next round.



“Therefore, if a team is unable to participate in the final, the team that was eliminated by the COVID-19 impacted team will be brought into the final to compete for the medal on the field of play.





No fans will be present at the Oi Hockey Stadium with 10,000 and 5,000 capacity stands left empty



“The other losing semi-finalist will be awarded the bronze medal.”



Despite the clarity should Covid affect the business end of the hockey competition, there was no rule should both finalists be struck down with positive cases, or indeed what would arise if both losing semi-finalists were affected ahead of the bronze medal matches.



SIGN UP for The Hockey Paper’s returning newsletter: Promotions, exclusives and our best coverage



The Hockey Paper