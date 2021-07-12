Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

The stats which put Netherlands women on a hockey pedestal

Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 10:00 | Hits: 16
The Dutch have now won last eight tournaments entered PIC: EHF/Worldsportpics

Since losing to Team GB in the Rio Olympic women’s final, Alyson Annan’s side have raised their game and produced five outstanding years at the top of the women’s games.



Should they reach the Tokyo Olympics final, they will have played 100 matches since Rio, with a staggering record behind them.

Here, we asked Ramon Min, of hockey.nl, to compile the stats which mark Annan’s side out as one of the finest team performers in many a year.

Number of matches by the Dutch women since the Rio final:

– 92 matches (competitive and non-competitive, but all official)
– 81 wins
– 8 draws (5 of them ending in shoot-outs, which the Dutch all won)
– 3 defeats
– 353 goals scored
– 51 goals conceded



The three defeats since Rio:

– 29 July 2017 (0-1 vs Belgium, non-competitive)
– 2 February 2019 (1-0 vs Australia, Pro League)
– 15 February 2020 (2-0 vs Argentina, Pro League)

The 92 matches since Rio

– 69 competitive matches

      – 61 wins
      – 6 draws
      – 2 defeats

– 27 non-competitive matches (but all official)

      – 24 wins
      – 2 draws
      – 1 defeat

