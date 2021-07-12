The girls ran up a 6-0 success on Saturday, backed up by a 5-0 victory on Sunday with two comprehensive displays.





Ireland U19 girls hockey team. Picture: Hockey Ireland



Ireland’s young guns completed a clean sweep from their opening U19 Four Nations Development Series, winning four from four games against Wales at Jordanstown.





In both ties, they got off to strong starts and never looked back with Eva Lavelle and Sophie Dix setting the tone in the first quarter of the opener. Ella Brown extended the lead to three before Emma Paul, Ali Griffin and Aisling Murray chipped in.



On Sunday, it was 2-0 by half-time with Cork’s Leah O’Shea setting the ball rolling with a rocket of a backhand shot before Murray nabbed her second of the weekend.



Corner goals from O’Shea and Milly Lynch stretched the lead further before Martha McCready rounded off the weekend in style.



On the boys side, it was a much tighter double-header with game one decided by just a single goal – scored in the ninth minute by Max Anderson's tip-in - decided the contest.





Ireland U19 boys hockey team. Picture: Hockey Ireland



Game two was far more open. James Maginnis and Max Anderson fired Ireland into a 2-0 lead but Wales were back on terms early in the final quarter to leave it anyone’s game.



But a brilliant Louis Rowe deflection put Ireland back in front and the game was safe when Evan Jennings and Sam Walker slipped home a couple of close-range goals. Wales did get a third back from a penalty corner but Ireland held on for a 5-3 success.



Next on the agenda for Ireland’s Under-19 teams is a trip to Lilleshall to face England with games next Saturday and Sunday.



Under-19 Four Nations Development Series



Saturday: Ireland Girls 6 (E Lavelle, S Dix, E Brown, E Paul, A Griffin, A Murray) Wales 0



Sunday: Ireland Girls 5 (L O’Shea 2, A Murray, M Lynch, M McCready) Wales 0



Saturday: Ireland Boys 1 (M Anderson) Wales 0



Sunday: Ireland Boys 5 (J Maginnis, M Anderson, L Rowe, E Jennings, S Walker) Wales 3



