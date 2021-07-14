Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

CNS Cup All Pakistan Hockey from August 1 in Karachi

Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments

LAHORE: The third Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Cup All Pakistan Hockey Tournament will be played from August 1 to 8 in Karachi.



National Bank of Pakistan are the defending champions.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has appointed event umpires and officials. Olympian Nasir Ali will be the tournament director and Masood-ur-Rehman will be the umpire manager.

The tournament officers will be Mubashir Mukhtar (HBL), Dr SA Majid (Karachi), Dr Abdul Rasool Januri (Dadu), Murtaza Dhot (Khairpur), Ghulam Mustafa (Hyderabad), Asim Khan (Karachi), Zahid Mahmood (Karachi), Anis Khan (Karachi), Wakiluddin Qazi (Karachi) and Tariq Khan (Karachi).

Mohsin Ali Khan (Karachi) will be the assistant umpires manager.

The meeting of event officials will be held under the chairmanship of Nasir at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium on July 31 at 3pm.

The News International

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.