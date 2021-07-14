LAHORE: The third Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Cup All Pakistan Hockey Tournament will be played from August 1 to 8 in Karachi.





National Bank of Pakistan are the defending champions.



The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has appointed event umpires and officials. Olympian Nasir Ali will be the tournament director and Masood-ur-Rehman will be the umpire manager.



The tournament officers will be Mubashir Mukhtar (HBL), Dr SA Majid (Karachi), Dr Abdul Rasool Januri (Dadu), Murtaza Dhot (Khairpur), Ghulam Mustafa (Hyderabad), Asim Khan (Karachi), Zahid Mahmood (Karachi), Anis Khan (Karachi), Wakiluddin Qazi (Karachi) and Tariq Khan (Karachi).



Mohsin Ali Khan (Karachi) will be the assistant umpires manager.



The meeting of event officials will be held under the chairmanship of Nasir at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium on July 31 at 3pm.



The News International