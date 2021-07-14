

Photo credit: Swiss Hockey Association



Due to the ongoing uncertainties surrounding the evolution of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has decided to postpone its ‘FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2021’ event, initially planned in September this year, to 2022.





FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “Whilst it is of course disappointing to have to delay this event by one year, especially considering the role it is meant to play for the exposure of Hockey5s globally, we came to the conclusion that it was the best decision in order, precisely, to preserve the full promotion potential of this event. I’d like to extend sincere thanks to all stakeholders who have considerably helped us so far, and in particular the City of Lausanne, the canton of Vaud, the Fond du Sport Vaudois, the Swiss Hockey Association, our partners and all teams who had confirmed their participation. I look forward to pursuing our preparations together and invite all hockey fans to join us next year!”



Next year’s event, which will be staged on the Place de la Navigation - an iconic location near the Lac Léman bordering the Olympic Capital -, will provide an exciting mix of intense competition, music entertainment and additional activities, such as an initiation to hockey for the public. Access will be free of charge and the tournaments, Men’s and Women’s, will be broadcasted live across the world on the Watch.Hockey platform.



