With 18 players allowed per hockey squad at Tokyo, both the men’s and women’s teams have added two new names each to their earlier 16-member squads.



By Rahul Venkat





Picture by Hockey India



Indian hockey players Varun Kumar, Simranjeet Singh and Reena Khokhar could be in line to make their Olympics debuts in Tokyo after being added to the men’s and women’s squads.





Defender Varun Kumar and midfielder Simranjeet Singh were added to the men’s squad for the Tokyo Olympics. Veteran midfielder Namita Toppo, who played at Rio 2016, and young striker Reena Khokhar are now part of the women’s squad.



The team lists can be changed until July 23, when the tournament briefing happens for the Tokyo Olympics.



The International Hockey Federation (FIH)’s Competition Rules for Tokyo 2020 state that each team can take 18 members and a reserve goalkeeper to the Olympics.



However, a matchday squad - the players who will be involved during a given match - can have only 16 members - 11 starters and five substitutes, which will be named an hour before the scheduled start time.



Apart from the 18 players, the competition rules also allow teams to bring in reserve goalkeepers as a ‘Late Athlete Replacement’ (LAR) provided their names have been submitted by the respective National Olympic Committees (NOC) before July 5.



This special provision has been made keeping in mind COVID-19 and the complications it may raise. If the goalkeeper has been replaced by the reserve for a matchday squad using LAR, then the original goalkeeper cannot be brought back for that matchday.



Veteran PR Sreejesh will be starting goalkeeper for the men’s team while vice-captain Savita Punia will be in goal for the women’s team.



Olympic Channel