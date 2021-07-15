The Indian women’s hockey team will be making its second straight Olympic appearance at the Tokyo 2020.



By Aarish Ansari





Playing in Tokyo Olympics will take Indian women's hockey forward: Rani Rampal Picture by Hockey India



At the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Rani Rampal wants to set an example for women across India.





The 26-year-old women’s hockey team captain from Haryana also believes a good performance at Tokyo 2020 can help women’s hockey in India take a big step forward.



“We all want to do well at Tokyo 2020 and inspire more girls to pick up the hockey stick or any kind of sports because that is very important,” Rani Rampal said in the new Olympics.com video series called Jee Jaan Se: India’s Olympics Hope.



Since making her debut for the Indian women’s hockey team in 2009 as a 14-year-old, Rani Rampal is an icon of the sport. And she is well aware of the responsibilities in Tokyo.



“I want to score goals for India and bring medals for the nation because people look up to me and have high hopes,” Rani said.



The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee played an instrumental role in helping the Indian women’s hockey team qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics - their first appearance at the quadrennial event in 36 years.



"I felt something changed in women’s hockey after that moment… Now we can start thinking of even winning a medal at the next Olympics. It was very important to qualify and break that barrier,” the forward said.



At Rio 2016, Rani Rampal made an immediate impact, scoring two goals against Japan in India’s opening match. India, however, could not go past the group stage.



But Rani Rampal wants to return with a medal from Tokyo.



“It’s an achievement that stays with you forever. That you are an Olympic medallist and you represented your country at the event are special feelings,” Rani Rampal said.



“There’s always going to be some pressure… but being a captain, I always look forward,” she added.



Rani Rampal and Co. begin their Tokyo 2020 campaign on July 24 against the Netherlands.



Olympic Channel