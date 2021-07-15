Recent record suggests men’s team could end India’s long wait for medal



Indervir Grewal





Tokyo Games will be Manpreet Singh’s third Olympics. file



The buzz is back. The hopes are high again. This time, though, the calls for a medal don’t sound completely irrational. The Indian men’s hockey team has built a solid reputation over the last few years, earning the right to be considered as a genuine medal contender.





Current ranking and recent record suggest that this team could end India’s four-decade long wait for an Olympics medal. India go into the Tokyo Olympics as the fourth-ranked team in the world. They also have a great recent record to justify the ranking. Since 2018, India have lost just six matches in regulation time in major international tournaments such as the World Cup, FIH Pro League, Champions Trophy, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. All six losses were by a margin of one goal. They also won 16 times, and played out eight draws in regulation time, with a 3-2 win-loss record in shootouts.



India’s record in the FIH Pro League has been particularly impressive. Their top-4 finish on debut was highlighted by victories over reigning world champions Belgium, Netherlands, Australia and defending Olympics champions Argentina.



‘Fighting spirit’



One of the major reasons for the Indian team’s newfound consistency is the stability in their defensive structure. In modern hockey, achieving such stability requires a team effort. The team is no longer divided into defenders and attackers. To be competitive, a team must defend with all 11 players. This collective effort decreases the chances of individual mistakes.



Even when outplayed by their opponents, India have been able to stay in the game by not conceding goals. The best example was the 2-2 draw against Argentina in April. India scored the equaliser with just six seconds left on the clock, and then won the shootout. Despite being dominated by Argentina for long periods, India managed to earn the bonus point. It was a team effort, which defender and drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh, who scored a brace in that game, later described as their “fighting spirit”.



This defensive unity has also translated into their attacking efficiency. India prefer a fast, counterattacking game. That style requires effective pressing, for which the whole team needs to work in unison. India have largely preferred a high press, winning the ball in the attacking half by harrying the opposition ball carrier. With the players’ improved fitness and understanding of the system, counterattacking has become their most effective weapon.



Middle of field



However, this system requires teams to be more efficient with their finishing. But India have been guilty of missing their chances when they have pegged the other team back. The other, and probably a more significant, problem for India has been their inability to dominate possession, especially in the midfield.



When it comes to building attacks, they look clueless at times. Not only do India struggle to dominate possession in the opposition’s half, they also have difficulty getting the ball out of their defensive third, especially through the central channels.



Most teams have their most experienced players in the central midfield. Strangely, the Indian team is an exception. Barring Manpreet Singh, India have some of the youngest and most inexperienced players operating in the central midfield. Even the forwardline chosen for Tokyo is missing a playmaker.



Knockout punch



Reaching the quarterfinals at the Olympics should not be an issue for India. Apart from Australia and Argentina, India’s other serious competitors for a place in the last-8 will be Spain and New Zealand. Though both teams are tough nuts to crack, India should secure a top-four finish in Pool A.



However, beyond that stage, the difficulty level will increase significantly. At their first knockout hurdle, the quarterfinals, India could face Netherlands, Belgium, Germany or Great Britain. To get a medal, India will have to beat at least two top teams in the knockouts; three if they want a gold. Achieving repetitive knockout success at that level is unimaginably difficult. India can match any team in physical fitness. However, mentally, they have no experience of competing at that level. With the team having played very little competitive hockey in over a year, it is difficult to tell how their training will translate on the playing field. In this regard, the Europeans, who have played the most competitive matches, both at club and international levels, have a clear advantage.



In these unusual times, will India’s newfound “fighting spirit” help them climb on to the podium? We’ll know the answer in a few weeks.



Men’s Squad



PR Sreejesh (GK)

Rupinder Pal Singh

Harmanpreet Singh

Surender Kumar

Amit Rohidas

Birendra Lakra

Varun Kumar

Manpreet Singh (C)

Hardik Singh

Nilakanta Sharma

Sumit

Vivek Sagar Prasad

Dilpreet Singh

Gurjant Singh

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

Mandeep Singh

Shamsher Singh

Simranjeet Singh



Women’s Squad



Savita (GK)

Deep Grace Ekka

Gurjit Kaur

Nikki Pradhan

Reena Khokhar

Udita

Monika

Namita Toppo

Navjot Kaur

Neha

Nisha

Salima Tete

Sushila Chanu

Rani (C)

Lalremsiami

Navneet Kaur

Sharmila Devi

Vandana Katariya



Hockey at Tokyo



Number of Gold medals



2 | 1 men | 1 women



Event Dates

July 24 to August 6



Indian angle



The Indian men lost to Belgium in the quarterfinals in Rio de Janeiro four years ago, and the women were knocked out in the group stage. Indian men last won gold at Moscow 1980, when the women finished fourth. This time around, hopes are high from the men



Men’s Schedule

Indian men are in Pool A



July 24: vs New Zealand

July 25: vs Australia

July 27: vs Spain

July 29: vs Argentina

July 30: vs Japan



WoMen’s Schedule

Indian women are in Pool A



July 24: vs Netherlands

July 26: vs Germany

July 28: vs Great Britain

July 30: vs Ireland

July 31: vs South Africa



Format



The twelve teams in both men’s and women’s categories are split into two groups of six. Each team will play five matches in a round-robin format.

After the round-robin stage, the top four teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.



Favourites



MEN: Argentina won gold at Rio with a 4-2 win over Belgium, but since then they have fallen — the defending champs are No. 7 in the world. Australia are back at No. 1 while India are at No. 4. India have performed creditably in the recent past, including wins over Argentina. Belgium, Netherlands and Germany are strong, as always, while Great Britain will hope to get into the semifinals at least.



Women: Netherlands and Argentina are the top teams in the world while Germany, Australia, Great Britain and New Zealand are very strong as well. Great Britain had won gold in 2016 by beating Netherlands through a penalty shootout. Argentina won silver in 2012 and bronze in 2008. Australia were last on the podium in 2000, when they won gold. Netherlands are the current World Cup winners.



India’s Great past



Between 1928 and 1964, the Indian men’s team won the Olympics gold medal seven times in eight tournaments, including six times in a row. The team slipped after that, and since then India have won only two bronze medals and one gold, but that gold came in Moscow 1980, weakened by the US-led boycott.



The Tribune