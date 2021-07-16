Manpreet Singh will captain the Indian men’s hockey team at Tokyo 2020 while Rani Rampal will be incharge of the women’s team.



Picture by Hockey India



When Manpreet Singh walks out against New Zealand at Tokyo 2020 on July 24, he will become the 21st captain to lead an Indian men’s hockey team at the Olympics.





Manpreet Singh will join an illustrious list that includes legends like Dhyan Chand, Kunwar Digvijay Singh and Balbir Singh (senior), among others, who have had the honour of leading the Indian squad out at the Summer Games.



Jaipal Singh Munda was the first captain of an Indian hockey team at the Olympics when they won gold on debut at Amsterdam 1928.



Syed Lal Shah Bokhari, who led the Indian hockey team to another gold medal at Los Angeles 1932, became a diplomat later for Pakistan post India’s independence and partition.





The legendary Dhyan Chand (bottom, right) led the Indian hockey team at the 1936 Berlin Games. Picture by Getty Images



Dhyan Chand (Amsterdam 1928, Los Angeles 1932, Berlin 1936) and Balbir Singh Dosanjh (London 1948, Helsinki 1952, Melbourne 1956) were each part of three gold-medal winning Indian hockey teams.



Dhyan Chand was the skipper for the 1936 edition while Balbir Singh Sr. captained the team at the 1956 Melbourne Games.



Leslie Claudius went a step further, winning four hockey medals at the Olympics, including three gold and a silver (Rome 1960). He himself oversaw the 1960 triumph.



India had joint captains for the Mexico City Olympics in 1968, when Gurbux Singh and Prithipal Singh led the side to a bronze medal.



Pargat Singh is the only man to lead India in field hockey at two Olympics. He was captain for Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996.



Tamil Nadu’s Vasudevan Baskaran, the Indian skipper at Moscow 1980, remains the last Olympics gold-medal winning captain of an Indian hockey team.



For women, Rupa Saini was the captain at Moscow 1980, where women’s hockey made its Games debut.



Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam took up the mantle when the Indian women’s hockey team qualified next for the Olympics at Rio 2016 after a 36-year-long hiatus.



Forward Rani Rampal will be in charge of the Indian women’s hockey team’s campaign at Tokyo 2020.



Full list of Indian hockey captains at Olympics



Men

Captain Year Venue Result Jaipal Singh Munda 1928 Amsterdam Gold Syed Lal Shah Bokhari 1932 Los Angeles Gold Dhyan Chand 1936 Berlin Gold Kishan Lal 1948 London Gold KD Singh 'Babu' 1952 Helsinki Gold Balbir Singh Sr. 1956 Melbourne Gold Leslie Claudius 1960 Rome Silver Charanjit Singh 1964 Tokyo Gold Gurbux Singh / Prithipal Singh 1968 Mexico City Bronze Harmik Singh 1972 Munich Bronze Ajit Pal Singh 1976 Monteral 7th Vasudevan Baskaran 1980 Moscow Gold Zafar Iqbal 1984 Los Angeles 5th MM Somaya 1988 Seoul 6th Pargat Singh 1992 Barcelona 7th Pargat Singh 1996 Atalanta 8th Ramandeep Singh Grewal 2000 Sydney 7th Dilip Tirkey 2004 Athens 7th Bharat Chettri 2012 London 12th PR Sreejsh 2016 Rio 8th Manpreet Singh 2020 Tokyo TBD

Women

Name Year Venue Result Rupa Saini 1980 Moscow 4th Sushila Chanu 2016 Rio 12th Rani Rampal 2020 Tokyo TBD

