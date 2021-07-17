India’s Sydney Olympian Jude Menezes is now New Zealand women’s hockey team’s assistant coach at Tokyo 2020.



Jude Menezes had a decade-long career as a goalkeeper with the Indian hockey team. He also represented India at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.





Menezes moved to Auckland in 2002, forging a career in coaching and will be part of the New Zealand women’s field hockey squad at the Tokyo Olympics as an assistant coach.



“It had been a childhood dream to play at the Olympics for India,” the Mumbai-born Kiwi citizen tells olympics.com. “So that (Sydney 2000) was a huge achievement for me.”



Indian hockey: fast and fit



Jude Menezes is not involved with the game in India anymore but keeps an eye on how Indian hockey is doing. He feels the Indian men’s national team has made huge strides, aided by inputs from overseas coaches.



“I think foreign coaches have made a difference. The style of hockey that India play has changed, there is a lot of structure to their game now. There are good drag-flickers, good goalies,” Jude Menezes pointed out.



“I was in Perth some time back and saw the Australian team, who play a very fast style. India play a very fast brand of hockey now too, one of the fastest in the world.”



India men’s hockey team’s assistant coach Shivendra Singh had claimed recently that his side was one of the fittest teams in the world, if not the fittest. Menezes agrees with that assessment. “Their conditioning has improved vastly,” Menezes says.



Coaching in New Zealand



Talking about the game in New Zealand, Menezes notes that one has to work within the constraints of a limited talent pool because of the country’s small population and the fact that field hockey is not a professional sport there.



“In India, if one guy misses out, there are 10 equally good guys available. It’s like a never-ending supply line really. I mean if you can leave out someone of the calibre of SV Sunil from your squad [for the Tokyo Olympics], your stocks have to be pretty good.



“We don’t have the numbers in New Zealand. It is not a professional sport here. You do not get a job because of hockey here.



“Women, especially, if they have not made it to the national programme by the age of 23-24, they tend to drop out. Other things such as career and family take precedence.”



While it is a challenge to retain talent in a largely amateur set-up, fewer people coming into the system also means you can focus your attention on those who display potential.



“An advantage is that whatever athletes we get, we can focus on them better. There is good support available to build athletes.”



Rugby remains the major sport in New Zealand followed by cricket, but women’s hockey has its followers, Menezes says.



The game is concentrated in Auckland, as are many things in New Zealand are, with pockets in the other major cities of Christchurch and Wellington. International matches can get crowds of about three thousand people which is huge, according to Menezes.



Tokyo Olympics preparation



India and New Zealand are in separate groups in women’s field hockey at the Tokyo Olympics. It was the same case at Rio 2016, where India were eliminated in the group stage and New Zealand went on to lose to Germany in the bronze-medal match.



Preparation for the Tokyo Olympics has not been ideal given the pandemic, Menezes says, despite New Zealand having been spared the worst of COVID.



“Lack of games has hampered our preparation, because usually we would have played around 30-35 games a year.



“We have not been able to travel much as we are so far away from the world. We have only played Australia. We cannot come back home without having to quarantine and it is very expensive to do that.”



On the flip side, opponents, especially the likes of China and Japan, are not too aware of what his team can do.



“Teams have not seen us, so that could work in our favour as well. We have trained well,” says the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medal winning coach.



