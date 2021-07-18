

World Masters Hockey



WMH participates in a regular risk assessment regarding the hosting of events in 2022, and continues to move forward with its plans for both the Indoor and Outdoor World Cups, 2022.





Indoor World Cup



Please note that the deadline to submit an expression of interest (EOI) regarding the WMH Indoor World Cup 2022 being held at Virginia Beach, USA from Feb 15 – 20, is AUGUST 15, 2021.



WMH appreciates that there is still a degree of uncertainty regarding travel/local restrictions/vaccine protection related to the covid_19 pandemic, therefore we offer the following options regarding team registration for the WMH Indoor World Cup:



NAs will be permitted to register their indoor teams (women and men O40 – O60) with a 25% deposit, which will be refundable if WMH is notified by Sept. 30, 2021 that the teams are no longer able to compete; and

At its sole discretion, WMH may contact NAs in mid-September to inform them that more age groups and/or a Spirit of Masters competition have been added, should the NAs wish to enter other teams.



This event is open to women and men in the O40, O45. O50, O55, and O60 age categories.



Team registrations can be submitted by going to the link at Team Registration Form



Outdoor World Cup



As previously announced WMH looks forward to the following outdoor World Cups in 2022:



· Aug 12-21 – Nottingham (women and men, O35/O40)

· Oct 1 -10 – Cape Town (women O45/O50/O55/O60/O65 + Spirit of Masters in those same age categories; men O45/O50/O55 + Spirit of Masters in those same age categories)

· Oct 19-29 – Tokyo (men O60/O65/O70/O75/O80 + Spirit of Masters in those same age categories)



WMH President, Secretary, Events Committee Chair, and WMH Liaisons met with the three host nations’ organizing committees recently and we are pleased that everyone continues to plan and prepare for the WMH World Cups, 2022.



So, WMH is working closely with the host nations on four continents to ensure a safe, enjoyable Event for all involved. We will continue to update you as we get closer to deadlines.



Please check the WMH website: www.worldmastershockey.org regularly for further updates.



Sue Briggs

Hon. Secretary

