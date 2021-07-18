



Every day, from 22 July to 6 August, a stellar line-up of internationally renowned guests from the world of hockey will join host Sarah Juggins, FIH Media Coordinator, for the Daily Tokyo Hokkē Show.





Insights, discussions and debates centred around the hockey competitions playing out at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will delight and engage fans from across the globe, bringing them closer to the story as it unfolds on the pitch.



Each day, two or three of our team of hockey experts will join Sarah by video at the close of the day's play and then the in-depth analysis and wide-ranging discussions commence. During the show expect the guests to bring every bit of their knowledge and opinion to the fore, which will make for some unique and forthright discussion points.



Among those taking their place on the Daily Tokyo Hokke Show hot seat will be 2016 Olympic gold medallists Matias Paredes of Argentina and Alex Danson of Great Britain; multi-capped, multi-medalled Rogier Hofman of the Netherlands and Mo Fuerste of Germany; Ireland's shot-stopping legend Davey Harte; South African superstar Marsha Cox; Namibia's captain and inspiration Magreth Mengo; USA's midfield dynamo Lauren Moyer; backbone of the Kenyan national hockey team as player and coach Jackie Mwangi; insightful and experienced international coach Cedric D'Sousa, from India, and former GB Olympian and FIH Sport Director Jon Wyatt.



The host, Sarah Juggins, who also co-hosts the FIH podcast HockeyPod, will bring her own in-depth knowledge of the sport to the show, gained through years of experience as an international hockey writer with the FIH, PAHF, EHF, England Hockey and the Olympic News Service.



The daily programmes will be recorded immediately following the close of play. The show, which will run for 30 minutes, will then be available on the FIH YouTube channel at 14:30 GMT.



The Daily Tokyo Hokkē Show is yet another means by which the FIH is connecting fans with their favourite teams and players as well as offering an insightful and entertaining round up of the hockey action as it unfolds on the biggest international sporting stage of all.



#Tokyo2020

#StrongerTogether

#HockeyInvites



FIH site