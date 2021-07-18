By Karien Jonckheer



They’ve only just touched down in Tokyo, but there’s already a sense of triumph for the South African men’s and women’s hockey teams.





While they’re eager to put up a good fight on the pitch, just being in Tokyo is something of a victory considering both sides were somewhat controversially left out of Team SA at the Rio Olympics in 2016.



The teams put their finishing touches to preparations in Potchefstroom before heading to the Japanese capital where the Olympic competition will get under way at Oi Hockey Stadium next Saturday.



Speaking ahead of their departure, goalkeeper Rassie Pieterse explained: “We've been in our bubble, we've done all our testing, so I think it's been a bit stressful at times because obviously, we know there's a big outbreak with this new Delta variant of Covid. But the medical staff has just been incredible, they've kept everybody safe to get us all on the plane.



“Training has been going really, really well. We also had the ladies in Potch with us in a bubble so the North-West University has been looking after us incredibly,” added Pieterse who was also part of the SA squad the last time they played at the Olympics in 2012.



Several warm-up matches have been arranged before the Games kick off on 23 July.



“With the men’s team, we’ve got three practice games, we've got one against Spain, New Zealand and Argentina,” said the 37-year-old keeper, whose side’s first match of the Games will be against Great Britain on 24 July.



“We know we are going into the Olympics as the underdogs, but we are quite well-prepared and we're actually excited to be the underdogs there. We all know we've got a lot of talent here. Unfortunately, we haven't played a lot of international hockey the last year and a half because of Covid and all the travel restrictions, so it's going to be nice to get out on the park again and play against the top guys.



“We've got quite a tough pool. We've got the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Canada, and we've got Great Britain. Our short-term goal is just to make sure that we get two big results in our pool to make sure that we get through to the quarterfinals, so that's our first objective.



“If we get to the quarterfinals then we'll start replanning from there, for whoever we meet in the quarterfinals. But for now, we just want to make sure we get out there, have a good performance and get out of our pool,” he added.



The SA women’s team also have a tough task ahead, being grouped with the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland and India. They will begin their campaign with a clash against the Irish, also on 24 July.



SA Women’s Hockey Team:

Quanita Bobbs, Erin Christie, Lisa Deetlefs, Lilian du Ptlessis, Nicole Erasmus, Tarryn Glasby, Robyn Johnson, Charne Maddocks, Lerato Mahole, Phumelela Mbande, Edith Molikoe, Kristen Paton, Tarryn Potts, Celia Seerane, Nomnikelo Veto and Onthatile Zulu.



Coaches and Management:

Gillian Doig (Manager)

Robin Van Ginkel (Head coach)

Nkuliso Zondi (Assistant coach)

Taren Naidoo (Video analyst)



SA Men’s Hockey Team:

Rassie Pieterse, Timothy Drummond, Austin Smith, Mohamed Mea, Matthew Guise-Brown, Jethro Eustice, Nduduzo Lembethe, Taine Paton, Nicholas Spooner, Clinton Panther, Samkelo Mvimbi, Abdud Cassiem, Mustaphaa Cassiem, Nqobile Ntuli, Keenan Horne and Tevin Kok.



Coaches and Management:

Martin van Staden (manager)

Garreth Ewing (head coach)

Siphesihle Ntuli (assistant coach)

Ashlin Freddy.



