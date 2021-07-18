



Hockeyroos defender Penny Squibb’s Tokyo Olympic campaign has cruelly ended before it started after succumbing to injury.





The 28 year old from the country town of Tambellup in Western Australia suffered a leg injury during the Hockeyroos’ pre Olympic camp in Darwin.



Hockeyroos Head Coach Katrina Powell and the team’s medical staff gave Squibb until as late as possible to prove her fitness, however unfortunately she was forced to pull out on the eve of the team departing for Tokyo.



“It’s devastating for Penny...she has worked so hard to get to this point of competing at an Olympics,” said Powell.



“To be denied that chance because of injury is sad not only for her but the team. She will be missed and while she won’t be on the pitch, she knows she is still a valuable part of this team.”



The Games in Tokyo would have been Squibb’s first Olympics, her story to be announced in the team an inspirational one.



After missing selection in the Hockeyroos’ 2020 squad, Squibb used it as determination to win her place back in 2021.



Not only did she win her place back, she earned selection in the Olympic team only to be denied because of injury.



“Unfortunately my dream was cut short and I won’t be competing in Tokyo,” said Squibb.



“It’s the way sport goes…you win some, you lose some.”



“I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to be a part of this journey up until now and to be a part of this amazing group.”



Georgia Wilson has been called into the team and will fly to Tokyo ahead of the Hockeyroos’ opening match of Tokyo 2020 against Spain on 25 July.



All of the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras matches of the Tokyo Olympics will be LIVE on 7Plus.



Hockey Australia media release