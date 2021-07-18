The men's and women's hockey teams received a grand welcome from their fans and followers when players arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday.



The hockey teams were busy giving the finishing touches to their preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games prior to their arrival at the IGI airport. The men's and women's teams are two frontrunners in terms of clinching a medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics. Led by Manpreet Singh, the men's team will hope to end the 41-year-old drought for an Olympic medal at the Summer Games. The Indian side has failed to win a medal at the Olympics in hockey since 1980.



Overall, the Indian side has won the most number of gold medals in hockey. The men's team of the Asian giants has won 8 Gold, 1 Silver, and 2 Bronze at the Olympics. Speaking ahead of the departure, chief coach Graham Reid said that players have worked really hard for the Summer Games.



"The team is absolutely excited. They have all worked really hard for this moment and it is time to convert the sacrifices made over the last couple of months and years into desirable results in Tokyo. As I have always said, our aim will be to perform best hockey match-by-match. The team is mentally prepared to face the challenges on and off the field in Tokyo," Reid was quoted as saying.



