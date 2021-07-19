



The 2021 Australian Country Hockey Championships scheduled to be held from 7-14 August in Cairns have been postponed to October.





Hockey Australia was forced to postpone the event due to the evolving COVID situation and border closures in various states around the country.



These travel restrictions, coupled with current lockdowns and uncertainty has ultimately affected and reduced the number of teams able to participate.



The Australian Country Championships are scheduled to now go ahead in Cairns from 16-23 October.



“Although it is frustrating and disappointing for everyone involved that the Country Championships have been postponed, this was an inevitable decision,” said Hockey Australia GM - Commercial, Communications and Events, Tim Cherry.



“With teams unable to attend and the continual uncertainty with border restrictions, this is the best solution to ensure we give these championships every opportunity of going ahead at a later date.”



“The safety of the players, coaches, officials and staff is our top priority, and while planning and holding any national event in the current climate is a risk, we need a level of assuredness that teams will be able to travel interstate without being forced to quarantine when they return home.”



“We thank the Member Associations, Tourism and Events Queensland, and all relevant stakeholders for their understanding and ongoing collaboration as we plan to run these championships in October.”



The 2021 Australian Country Championships will take place in Cairns from 16-23 October. More details to be announced in due course.



Hockey Australia media release