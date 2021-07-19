Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

My Life in Hockey: Kate Richardson-Walsh

Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 10:00 | Hits: 17
Olympic hockey gold medallist Kate Richardson-Walsh shares her memories and inspirations



How I first became involved in sport

My parents were both PE teachers and loved sport, so my sister Rachel and I had a go at most activities. I did a lot of gymnastics and swimming as a youngster, and when I went to my local secondary school we played hockey, netball and athletics. My PE teacher was a really enthusiastic hockey player, as was my mum, and they passed their passion on to me. I immediately fell in love with the team aspect of hockey and felt I’d found a place in which I belonged.

