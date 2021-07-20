The South African Hockey Association has today announced the 24-man squad from which the final team for the FIH Junior World Cup in India in November 2021 will be picked. The FIH Junior World Cup will be taking place in India for the third time in history and the South African Men will be competing for the 6th time. South Africa were confirmed as participants in this year’s event when the Junior African Cup was cancelled earlier this month.





16 teams will compete in the tournament once again, with Egypt joining South Africa as the African challenge in India. The hosts are also the defending champions having defeated Belgium in the 2016 tournament, where South Africa finished in 10th place. That South African squad featured Tyson Dlungwana, Peabo Lembethe, Ryan Julius, Tevin Kok and Bili Ntuli, all of which are now in Tokyo with the senior men for the Olympic Games. Garreth Ewing, the now senior men’s coach in Tokyo, was the man at the helm as the South Africans almost eliminated the hosts!



The recent CTM Showdown gave the selection panel and coaches some good food for thought as the young men produced quality displays at the fine Northwest University. Marvin Simons and Aiden Tun have been capped at international level on the indoor courts and will be integral to the team’s performance. While the likes of Trevor de Lora, Guy Morgan and Sihle Ngubane enhanced their reputation in Potchefstroom.



Coach Sihle Ntuli is excited about the upcoming challenge.



“We benefitted from the CTM Showdown in a superb way. The quality of competition with the senior men gave us a great insight into our progress and competitive readiness. It gave us some things to work on, but also importantly showed that we were a lot further along than we thought.



It is a massive honour for the team to be given the opportunity to represent South Africa and the African continent and we will be going to India to make you all proud!”



The 12th FIH Junior World Cup for men takes place in India from 24 November to 5 December 2021



SA U21 Mens Squad – FIH JUNIOR WORLD CUP 2021





SA Hockey Association media release