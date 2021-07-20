The trio are currently in Japan after prepping for the games in a bubble at a camp at the North West University in Potchefstroom.





Mustapha Cassiem and Gowan Jones are looking forward to living their Olympic dreams as the duo travel to Tokyo for the games which start in a few weeks time.



WITH more than 1 000 international caps, the South African hockey men’s team travelling to this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games will be one of its most experienced.





Three of those members and north Durban residents, Mustapha Cassiem, Taine Paton and Gowan Jones recently spoke to Northglen News about their excitement ahead of the games which sees them take on Great Britain, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Canada in Pool B.



The trio are currently in Japan after prepping for the games in a bubble at a camp at the North West University in Potchefstroom.



One of the team’s youngest players is 19-year-old Cassiem, who said he hopes to make his family and country proud. He is currently studying at the IIE’s Varsity College Durban North where he also plays for the college’s hockey team.



“It really is a very special moment for me and at times I have to pinch myself because it feels a bit unreal. I come from a proud sporting background and it is incredibly special to be in the same team as my older brother, Dayaan. He is already an established national team player and he’s someone I look up to so I’m excited about the challenge ahead. We both want to make our family and country proud. To be able to reach the pinnacle of sports is truly an amazing feeling and I’m looking forward to just taking it all in,” Cassiem said.



Paton spoke about the prospects of facing up to some of the toughest teams in the world.



“As a team we have a huge amount of trust in each other. While we are in a very difficult group with the world number one hockey team we have a lot to show what we’ve been working on since the 2012 games in London. There are no easy games in Tokyo and that’s what is exciting. We are all really pumped and the support and coaching staff really have been incredible, we are all playing for the pride of our country. It isn’t going to be easy but we’ve got our goals and plans and I firmly believe the results will show on the hockey turf,” Paton said.



Glen Anil resident, Jones, a member of Riverside Hockey Club, is travelling to Tokyo as the reserve goalkeeper and said he was happy to fulfill whatever is needed of him.



“I may not play a single game in Tokyo but as the reserve goalkeeper my role is to provide support for Rassie Pieterse. As a training keeper I’ll also have a chance to train with the team and just help support the team in whatever way I can. I’m really excited about travelling to Tokyo, it feels kind of surreal because this is my first Olympic Games but, like Mustapha said I too am ready to soak up the atmosphere in Japan and make my country proud in whatever capacity is needed,” he said.



Northglen News