A medal in hockey at the Tokyo Olympics will end India's 41-year drought at the Games and a tribute to legendary hockey players.



Nirmit Mehta





India Hockey (Source: Business Standard)



Hockey has always been one of the leading sports in India. India has enjoyed a tremendous amount of success in Hockey at the Olympics. India itself invented the sport, and as such, it is just fitting that they are the most successful hockey team in Olympic history. India has won a total of 11 medals, including eight gold in hockey at the Olympic Games, with the last one coming back in 1980 Moscow Games.



