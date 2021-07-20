Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

A hockey medal at Tokyo Olympics would be a fitting tribute to Balbir, Keshav, Kaushik

Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 10:00 | Hits: 12
View Comments

A medal in hockey at the Tokyo Olympics will end India's 41-year drought at the Games and a tribute to legendary hockey players.

Nirmit Mehta


India Hockey (Source: Business Standard)

Hockey has always been one of the leading sports in India. India has enjoyed a tremendous amount of success in Hockey at the Olympics. India itself invented the sport, and as such, it is just fitting that they are the most successful hockey team in Olympic history. India has won a total of 11 medals, including eight gold in hockey at the Olympic Games, with the last one coming back in 1980 Moscow Games.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.