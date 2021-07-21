



A hockey stick and ball were re-installed Monday after being stolen from the statue of Pakistan hockey legend Samiullah Khan in Bahawalpur.





The statue had recently been erected at the Hospital Chowk in the Olympian's hometown of Bahawalpur. It was installed to honour the left-winger popularly known as 'Flying Horse' for his electrifying runs down the left flank.



Residents of Bahawalpur said that a few days after the installation of the Olympian's statue, its ball was stolen and then the hockey stick went missing over the weekend as well.



The police said a case of theft has been registered at the Cantt police station. The stolen items, meanwhile, have been added to the statue again.



Geo TV