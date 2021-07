LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has called 32 players from the senior team’s camp for a fitness test.





Head Coach Khawaja Junaid will be the Camp Commandant. The fitness performances of the players will be reviewed here at the National Hockey Stadium from July 25 to 27. Following players have been called for the fitness test.



Goalkeepers: Amjad Ali Sui Southern Gas, Waqar Wapda, Muneeb-ur-Rehman Sui Southern Gas, Abdullah Mari Petroleum Defenders: Mubashir Ali Wapda, Aqeel Ahmed Mari Petroleum, Moin Shakeel Sai Southern Gas, Abu Bakar Mahmood National Bank, Tazeem Al Hassan Mari Petroleum, Rizwan Ali Wapda, Danish Army, Asif Hanif Mari Petroleum, Adeel Latif Sui Southern Gas, Rizwan Ali PAF



Forwards: M Rizwan Senior Army, M Umar Bhatta Wapda, Ali Shan Sui Southern Gas, Azfar Yaqub Sui Southern Gas, Rana Sohail Riaz Sui Southern Gas, Rana Waheed Wapda, Hamad Anjum Wapda, Ejaz Ahmed Wapda, Roman Khan Wapda, Mohsin Hassan Punjab , Ahmad Nadeem Sui Southern Gas, Hamza Sui Southern Gas, Waqar Ali Mari Petroleum, Salman Razzaq Wapda, Naveed Alam Sui Southern Gas, Obaidullah Sindh, Umair Sattar Mari Petroleum, Nohiz Malik National Bank The players have been directed to report to Khawaja Junaid by July 25 afternoon.



