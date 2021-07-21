COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the inaugural Young Men’s National Championship, U-22 3-Nations Series and Junior Men’s All-Team Training Camp, the U.S. Men’s National Team coaching staff has announced the selections for the 2022 Junior U.S. Men's National Teams.





“It has been a month of hard work put in by all athletes and coaches, and it’s hard to select the top players from highly talented group,” said Harry Singh, USMNT Head Coach. “It’s always enjoyable and challenging to select a core group who can be future of USA Field Hockey.”



Congratulations to the following athletes:



U.S. U-16 Men’s National Team:



Jovan Bains (San Jose, Calif,) Mateo Barletti (Weston, Fla.), Alexandre Beauduin (Princeton, N.J.), Zane Boler (Lewisberry, Pa.), James Callahan (Manchester, Mo.), Sekayi Charasika (Louisville, Ky.), Prathampreet Cheema (Fresno, Calif.), Srivallabha Chintalapati (Simi Valley, Calif.), Koehl Comiskey (Dallas, Pa.), Michael Fortini (Santa Rosa Valley, Calif.), Alfredo Tomas Franco (Miami, Fla.), Ishaq Inayat (Princeton, N.J.), Luke Jackson (Brentwood, Tenn.), Oliver May (San Francisco, Calif.), James Polashock (Hainesport, N.J.), Ethan Reynolds (Moorpark, Calif.), Mehtab Singh (Los Gatos, Calif.), Mason Tortora (Pikesville, Md.), Luke Vandebraak (San Francisco, Calif.), Jack Weitzman (Fulton, Md.), Brett Williamson (Moorpark, Calif.)



U.S. U-18 Men’s National Team:



Nicolas Arias (Doral, Fla.), Landon Brimacombe (Ann Arbor, Mich.), Luca Civetta (Key Biscayne, Fla.), Angad Dhami (Sunnyvale, Calif.), Nicolas Diaz (Key Biscayne, Fla.), Michael Egan (Chatham, N.J.), Lucas Frejenal (Indianapolis, Ind.), Jack Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Colin Kirkpatrick (Annville, Pa.), Mees Kloen (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Lucas Mous (Weston, Fla.), Toby Peck (Downingtown, Pa.), Willem Pouw (Santa Rosa Valley, Calif.), Amaan Rashid (Charlotte, N.C.), Pablo Rubio Lucia (Ridgefield, Conn.), Agam Sidhu (Fremont, Calif.), Harshaan Sidhu (San Jose, Calif.), Aneet Bir Singh (Fremont, Calif.), Karan Bir Singh (Fremont, Calif.), Ethan Skeete (Arlington, Va.), Christian Tarala (Hong Kong), Benjamin Theising (Fillmore, Calif.), Mason Wong (San Ramon, Calif.)



U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team:



Leo Baumgardner (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Gavin Chung (Glen Ridge, N.J.), Gerald Cutone (Reading, Mass.), Corey Dykema (Newport News, Va.), Brett Eisner (Lafayette, Calif.), Mehtab Grewal (Somis, Calif.), Liam Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Jaden Henry-Brooks (Moorpark, Calif.), Gurcharan Johal (Phoenix, Ariz.), Wyatt Katz (Santa Rosa Valley, Calif.), Tyler Kim (Arlington, Mass.), Tymen Kloen (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Namit Mangat (Glendale, Ariz.), Michael Mendoza (Monument , Colo.), Shiven Patel (Los Altos, Calif.), Noah Reynolds (Moorpark, Calif.), Phil Schofield (Moorpark, Calif.), Jatin Sharma (South San Francisco, Calif.), Amar Singh (Santa Clara, Calif.), Danish Singh (Phoenix, Ariz.), Puneet Singh (San Jose, Calif.), Russell Smith (Camarillo, Calif.), Cameron Spach (Newbury Park, Calif.), Samuel Zuzick (Moorpark, Calif.)



“I was happy to see a very competitive environment at the selection camp,” said Pat Harris, U-21 USMNT Head Coach. “The fact that selections were difficult indicates the overall level of the group is strong and that there is potential for more growth within the entire squad.”



The 2022 Junior USMNT training and competition program will be announced soon.



“The energy and enthusiasm that all the players involved in the men’s junior high performance programming this summer have brought is infectious,” said Phil Edwards, USA Field Hockey’s Senior Manager of Coaching and Performance. “Their commitment to the sport and their own development provides a strong foundation for the U.S. Men’s program going forward. Congratulations to the 68 players selected on this occasion.”



USFHA media release