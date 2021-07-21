



The Scotland men’s squad has been announced for a three-match series against Ireland at Titwood this week.





The uncapped series will start on Thursday 22 July at 7:30pm, before the teams take to the pitch on Saturday 24 July at 4pm, and Sunday 25 July at 11:30am.



Due to Covid restrictions the maximum capacity is 50 spectators; Clydesdale Hockey Club is managing a ‘first come first served’ entry process for the matches, with doors open from one hour ahead of push back.



These matches come as the Scots build towards European competition. Scotland men are due to play at Men’s EuroHockey Championship II on 15-21 August in Gniezno, Poland, where they will face Austria, Switzerland and Ukraine in Pool B. Ireland, Italy, Croatia and Poland will also feature at the tournament.



The Blue Sticks will be battling for promotion back to the top tier of European hockey at the tournament in August. The Scots won EuroHockey Championship II back in 2017 in front of a full house in Glasgow, before goal difference saw them relegated from the EuroHockey Championships in 2019.



Match 1



Tommy Alexander (Uhlenhorst)

David Forrester (Grange)

Dan Coultas (Watsonians)

Murray Collins (Teddington)

Robbie Croll (Edinburgh University)

Gordon Amour (Cambridge City)

Duncan Riddell (Grange)

Robbie Shepherdson (Grange)

Michael Bremner (Uhlenhorst)

Rob Field (Holcombe)

Callum Mackenzie (Wimbledon)

Lee Morton (Old Georgians)

Hamish Imrie (Royal Antwerp)

Cammy Golden (Uhlenhorst)

Andrew McConnell (Western Wildcats)

Rob Harwood (Western Wildcats)

Jamie Golden (Surbiton)

Struan Walker (Club an der Alster)



Match 2



David Forrester (Grange)

Rory McCallum (Teddington)

Dan Coultas (Watsonians)

Murray Collins (Teddington)

Aidan McQuade (Qui Vive)

Gordon Amour (Cambridge City)

Robbie Croll (Edinburgh University)

Robbie Shepherdson (Grange)

Michael Bremner (Uhlenhorst)

Rob Field (Holcombe)

Hamish Galt (Western Wildcats)

Lee Morton (Old Georgians)

Gavin Byers (Grobflottbeker)

Cammy Golden (Uhlenhorst)

Andrew McConnell (Western Wildcats)

Rob Harwood (Western Wildcats)

Ed Greaves (Teddington)

Struan Walker (Club an der Alster)



Match 3



Tommy Alexander (Uhlenhorst)

Sam Lloyd (East Grinstead)

Dan Coultas (Watsonians)

Murray Collins (Teddington)

Aidan McQuade (Qui Vive)

Duncan Riddell (Grange)

Robbie Croll (Edinburgh University)

Robbie Shepherdson (Grange)

Michael Bremner (Uhlenhorst)

Rob Field (Holcombe)

Callum Mackenzie (Wimbledon)

Lee Morton (Old Georgians)

Hamish Imrie (Royal Antwerp)

Cammy Golden (Uhlenhorst)

Andrew McConnell (Western Wildcats)

Ed Greaves (Teddington)

Jamie Golden (Surbiton)

Gavin Byers (Grobflottbeker)



Scottish Hockey Union media release