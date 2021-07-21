Together with the rest of the country, Hockey Australia is celebrating the announcement that Brisbane will host the 2032 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.





The International Olympic Committee (IOC) awarded Brisbane hosting rights for the 2032 Games, making the Queensland capital the third Australian city to hold an Olympics following Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.



“Securing the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics in Brisbane and having another opportunity to host an Olympic Games is absolutely fantastic,” said Hockey Australia President Mel Woosnam.



“We saw the success in Sydney in 2000 and the positive boost the Olympics provides, for not only non-professional sports such as hockey and other Olympic and Paralympic sports, but for the entire community.



“These Games have the potential to build an amazing legacy as it will create a need for new and upgraded hockey facilities across Queensland and other parts of the country as international teams will be looking to hold pre-Olympic training camps in Australia.



“How inspiring for our young players, coaches and officials who can now aspire to participate in a home Olympics and become the next crop of hockey stars.”



"Hockey Australia congratulates all parties who have been involved in this bringing this successful bid together."



Kookaburras great, current Hockey Australia National Athlete Pathway Program (NAPP) Technical Lead and proud Queenslander Mark Knowles said the announcement is momentous for the sport.



“What a day for young hockey players in Australia. To have the goal of participating in a home Olympic Games in 11 years will send shivers down the spine of players from 7-22 years of age,” said Knowles.



“In my role as Technical Lead of Pathways, this is the type of spark that can change a sport and I can’t wait to see an explosion of talent going to new levels to be part of a once in a career experience.”



Hockey Queensland President Steven Stewart also expressed the enormous benefits an Olympics in the Sunshine state will provide.



“Hockey Queensland is excited about the opportunities the 2032 Olympics will bring to hockey and other sports in Australia and particularly Queensland,” said Stewart.



“The benefits both in the lead up to and as a legacy of the Games will be tremendous and have a positive long-term effect on our community.



“We can already feel the excitement building throughout the whole state and particularly amongst our young athletes who dare to dream of representing their country in 2032.



“Hockey Queensland looks forward to working closely with government to ensure a successful event maximising the benefits for all.”



