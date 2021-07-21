By Jugjet Singh





Datuk Mirnawan Nawawi has picked India to crash into the men’s Olympic semi-finals while Belgium are his favourites to win the hockey gold in Tokyo. - NSTP file pic



Malaysia are not in contention at all, having missed an Olympiad ticket when they lost 3-1 to Japan on penalties in the 2018 Asian Games final (Olympic qualifier) in Jakarta.



Malaysia led 6-5 with 17 seconds left but allowed Japan to equalise in normal time.



Triple Olympian Mirnawan, aka the Boss, who is now national senior team manager, forecasted Japan to hover around eighth position in the 12-team Olympic tournament.



India are in Group A with Australia, Argentina, Spain, New Zealand and Japan.



Belgium have the tougher route from Group B, playing against the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Canada and South Africa.



The top four teams in each group advance to the quarter-finals.



"India have been in terrific form in recent tournaments and friendlies.



"I believe they will finally be able to regain some of the glories which disappeared from their grasp when grass was replaced with artificial pitches," said Mirnawan.



At the Olympics, India have won a remarkable eight gold medals in 1928, 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1964 and 1980. But since 1980, they never entered the semi-finals.



The other Asian team with a storied past, Pakistan, last entered the semi-finals in Sydney 2000 and ended fourth, but have not qualified for Tokyo this time.



Japan last played in the Olympics in 1968, and will do so again as Asian Games champions.



"India have beaten all the 11 teams in these Olympics for the last two years, except for Canada whom they never got a chance to play.



"This is a good record leading to a major tournament like the Olympics.



"I believe they will break their quarter-final jinx this time around and advance to the medal stage," said Mirnawan.



In the last Olympics, India lost to Belgium in the quarter-finals while in the 2018 World Cup, they lost in the last eight to the Netherlands.



"Belgium are my gold medal favourites as in Rio de Janeiro, they won silver and in the 2018 World Cup they claimed gold with super play.



"This is the team who can win their maiden Olympic gold and I believe they will not disappoint," said Mirnawan.



In the recent European Championships, Belgium beat England 3-2 for bronze while the Dutch won gold, and the Germans the silver.



These three teams will also be in the hunt for top honours in Tokyo, with Belgium looking the most lethal.



